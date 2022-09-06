Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 37,713 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $18,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $209.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.94.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OLED. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.