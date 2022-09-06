Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1,231.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Intuit by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $420.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

