Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 28,375 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Allstate worth $21,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

