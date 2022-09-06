Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 99,187 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,187 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.35% of Bloom Energy worth $15,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,425,366 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

