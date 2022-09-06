Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for approximately 3.0% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Shares of HII opened at $229.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $243.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

