Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.66.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

