Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101,346 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.97. 175,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,640. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.39. The company has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

