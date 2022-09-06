Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.34. 7,259,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

