Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $133.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.39. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.29.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.