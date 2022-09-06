Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Down 5.6%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 20,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,756,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.
Warby Parker Trading Down 2.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.