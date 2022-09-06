Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 205 ($2.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 152.60 ($1.84) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 139.20 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £648.34 million and a PE ratio of 339.11.

Warehouse REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In related news, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 17,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £25,022.65 ($30,235.20).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

