Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

9/2/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$103.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$90.00.

9/2/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$95.00.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$102.00 to C$106.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$106.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$95.00.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$99.00 to C$102.00.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$94.00 to C$95.00.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$102.00 to C$106.00.

8/26/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$86.00 to C$90.00.

8/18/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$101.00.

8/16/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$97.00.

8/15/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$105.00 to C$100.00.

8/8/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Kaufman Brothers from C$93.00 to C$86.00.

7/13/2022 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$93.00.

Shares of TSE TD traded down C$1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,958. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$77.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

