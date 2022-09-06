Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AutoWeb (AUTO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ: AUTO) recently:

9/2/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – AutoWeb was downgraded by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.39 price target on the stock, down previously from $1.25.

8/17/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – AutoWeb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AutoWeb Price Performance

NASDAQ AUTO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 1,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. AutoWeb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of AutoWeb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in AutoWeb by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

