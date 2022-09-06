Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives $14.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGYF. Raymond James upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0284 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

