Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE WSM traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.97. 53,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,969. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

