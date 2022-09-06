Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Set at GBX 3,900 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.15).
Shares of LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 106.50 ($1.29) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,102 ($25.40). 206,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,906. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,664 ($20.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,478 ($66.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,069.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,643.55.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
