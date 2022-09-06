WJ Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,805 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 676,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVV traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $391.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,662. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.55 and its 200-day moving average is $416.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.