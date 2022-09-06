WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,848. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

