WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,347 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,297,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.65. 17,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,914. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $326.70 and a 52 week high of $559.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

