WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stock Position Lowered by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. WNS makes up 11.6% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 5.85% of WNS worth $244,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,774,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in WNS by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in WNS by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WNS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

