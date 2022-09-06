Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.79

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Woori Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2,439.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 254,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 244,087 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth $3,510,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter worth $2,097,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

