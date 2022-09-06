Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.97

Shares of Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 57697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Wound Management Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

