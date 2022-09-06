WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WSFS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.10. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

