Xaya Price Reaches $0.0727 on Top Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $10,612.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,012.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.46 or 0.08328571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00190693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00289700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00768704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.66 or 0.00597807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001237 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.