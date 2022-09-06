YAM V2 (YAMV2) Trading Down 0% This Week

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One YAM V2 coin can currently be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00021896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YAM V2 has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. YAM V2 has a market cap of $18.71 million and $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,659.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00135662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023583 BTC.

About YAM V2

YAM V2 (YAMV2) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YAM V2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Following a successful audit of the migration contract from Peckshield, Yam Finance is proceeding with the YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration process. The YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration contract was live from 4:20PM UTC, 8/19, and YAMv1 tokenholders were able to migrate for 72 hours, until 4:20PM UTC 8/22. All YAMv1 tokens were eligible for migration, but YAM had to be harvested from staking contracts to migrate. The YAMv2 token is a vanilla ERC-20 token to be used as a placeholder for off-chain voting while YAMv3 is audited. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v2 d will serve as historical data . The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV1. “

