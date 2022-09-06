Yieldly Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Yieldly has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $30,351.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yieldly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Yieldly has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Yieldly Coin Profile

Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Yieldly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars.

