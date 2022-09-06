Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $137.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of YUM opened at $112.74 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

