Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Tops $4.54 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $50,566.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,358,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,329,090 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

