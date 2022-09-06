ZENZO Hits Market Capitalization of $111,987.87 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $111,987.87 and approximately $6.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00097106 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00031093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00259071 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

