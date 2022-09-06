ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.82

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 20923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.75 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 56.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

