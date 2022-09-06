Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.73 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Zuora stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. 849,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,647. Zuora has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $278,803.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth about $274,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

