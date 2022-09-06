ZYX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,017.00 (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last week, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. ZYX has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZYX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.
ZYX Coin Profile
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network.
ZYX Coin Trading
