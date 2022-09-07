101,831 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.4% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. 208,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,484. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

