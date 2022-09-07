10,933 Shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Metropolitan Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 160.0% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

MCB opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $758.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.18. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

