11,743 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.35. The stock had a trading volume of 68,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,159. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.18 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average is $119.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

