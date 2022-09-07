16,642 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,657,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,926,000 after acquiring an additional 431,580 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

