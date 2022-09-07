1,733 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.77. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,908. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.94.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

