1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $15.52 million and $9,569.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

