1irstGold (1GOLD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $12,139.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $69.33 or 0.00349370 BTC on exchanges.

Get 1irstGold alerts:

1irstGold Coin Profile

1irstGold (1GOLD) is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold.

1irstGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

