2,315 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.16. 78,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

