258,690 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.29% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 90,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

