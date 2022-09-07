272,358 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 272,358 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

