2,904 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.