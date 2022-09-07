3,128 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Shares of CI opened at $285.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $293.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.