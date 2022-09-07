32,393 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. OTR Global raised NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

