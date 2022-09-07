3,900 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $5.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

