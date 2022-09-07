4,621 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.3 %

ENB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 91,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

