8PAY (8PAY) Price Hits $0.0070

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $418,901.83 and approximately $62,968.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030559 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043104 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00086858 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003770 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network. The official website for 8PAY is 8pay.network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

