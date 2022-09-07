Abyss Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $170,712.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,029.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023123 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Abyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.