Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.58 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. 6,762,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,492. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

