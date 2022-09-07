Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.58 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of ASO stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. 6,762,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,492. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

